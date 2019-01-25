  • search
    J&K: Militants attack CRPF camps with grenades on Republic Day eve, security tightened

    Jammu, Jan 25: Two grenade attacks by suspected militants were reported in Kashmir on Friday even as multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place across the Valley ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

    J&K: Militants attack security forces with grenades on Republic Day eve, security tightened

    A police constable was wounded on his leg when suspected militants lobbed a grenade on a police party in the bus stand of Anantnag town late on Friday afternoon. He has been hospitalised, a police official said.

    Another grenade was lobbed at a CRPF camp in Tahab area of Pulwama district which burst outside the camp with no loss of life or property.

    A third blast happened near a CRPF bunker in north Kashmir Sopore town without any consequences. SP Sopore, Javid Iqbal said they are ascertaining the nature of the blast. "Can't say whether it was a grenade or something else. We are checking if any nearby shops have been damaged," he said.

    However, so far, the J&K police have not issued any details about the attacks that took place in Shopian, Sopore and Tral. "Two incidents of hurling of grenade by terrorists reported: #Anantnag and #Pulwama. Investigation is in progress. @JmuKmrPolice," the police had tweeted.

    republic day kashmir militants grenade crpf

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 23:43 [IST]
