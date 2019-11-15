Mehbboba Mufti shifted to Government Quarters in Srinagar: Reports

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Nov 15: PDP leader and former Chief Minister Mehooba Mufti, who is under detention since August 5 when the Centre scrapped Article 370, has reportedly been from Chashma Shahi hut to Government Quarters in Srinagar.

Several Jammu and Kashmir leaders, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, are under detention since August 5, when the Centre withdrew Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into two union territories.

While Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti remain under house arrest, Farooq Abdullah has been detained under the controversial Public Safety Act.

Meanwhile, without naming anyone, Union minister Jitendra Singh told officers if they believe that the detention of three Kashmiri leaders has helped in maintaining peace in the Kashmir Valley, then the trio should "remain inside". Singh was addressing officers here after inaugurating a two-day regional conference, which focuses on the implementation of good governance practices in the region.

He said the government has to change the narrative on Jammu and Kashmir in a bid to have good governance and development in the region with a focus on the youth.