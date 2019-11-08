  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Demonetisation Ayodhya Verdict
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Man dies of lightning strike in Udhampur

    By PTI
    |

    Jammu, Nov 8: A man died after being struck by lightning in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, while 16 people caught in snowfall and flash floods were rescued by security personnel, officials said on Friday.

    Man dies of lightning strike in J&Ks Ud

    The lightning struck a place in Chenani belt of the district where Bittu Ram had taken shelter on Thursday night, police said. In the other incident, a car with three people on board was travelling from Chenani to Nagulta, when it was caught in a flash flood at Dabbad area of the district, they said.

    Policeman Shakti Singh along with some locals launched a rescue operation to save the three passengers in the car even as the vehicle got washed away in the floods, they said.

    Also, security forces rescued 13 passengers who were stranded on Mughal Road following heavy snowfall on Thursday night, the police said.

    More LIGHTNING News

    Read more about:

    lightning jammu and kashmir udhampur

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue