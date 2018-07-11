J&K: Man dies of heart attack after learning terrorist son is trapped at encounter site

Srinagar, July 11: On Tuesday there was absolute chaos at Shopian after civilians came out on the streets to prevent an encounter being undertaken by the Indian Army against terrorists. While over 50 were injured in clashes, one man lost his life after suffering a heart attack.

Reports suggested that Mohammad Isaaq Naikoo had suffered a heart attack after he learnt that his son, Zeenat Isaaq Naikoo was trapped in the encounter that took place at Shopian. He was rushed to hospital, but declared brought dead.

Zeenat features in the Army's most wanted list. He is an area commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen and is classified as an A++ terrorist.

In the encounter that took place, the Army killed two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists. The Army laid siege at the Kundalan village in Shopian at around 3 pm based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists.

Following the encounter scores of people gathered at the encounter site and began hurling stones at the personnel. The Army retaliated by firing tear gas shells and pellets. Over 50 persons were injured in the incident.