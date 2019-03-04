J&K: Live mortar shell found near border in Samba

Jammu, Mar 4: A live mortar shell was found on Monday in a field near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said.

Bomb disposal squad has been summoned to defuse the rusted 82-MM mortar shell which was unearthed from an agriculture field at Narayanpur village in Ramgarh sector, an official said.

He said the mortar shell apparently came from the Pakistani side and landed in the field during last year's border skirmishes.

Efforts are on to defuse the explosive, the official said.

