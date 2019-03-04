  • search
    J&K: Live mortar shell found near border in Samba

    By PTI
    |

    Jammu, Mar 4: A live mortar shell was found on Monday in a field near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said. 

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Bomb disposal squad has been summoned to defuse the rusted 82-MM mortar shell which was unearthed from an agriculture field at Narayanpur village in Ramgarh sector, an official said. 

    [Underreported effect of Pakistani ceasefire violations in J&K]

    He said the mortar shell apparently came from the Pakistani side and landed in the field during last year's border skirmishes.

    Efforts are on to defuse the explosive, the official said.

    PTI

    jammu and kashmir samba explosives

