    J&K: LeT terrorist arrested in Army, police joint operation

    By Vishal S
    |

    Srinagar, Nov 02: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested in a joint operation of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday.

    He was nabbed during a cordon search operation in the outskirts of Sopore by a team of Kashmir Police and 22 Rashtriya Rifles. The arrested individual has been identified as Danish Channa and is said to be affiliated to the Lashkar outfit

    Representational Image
    Terror activities have risen in the last two weeks or so. At least 5 civilians were shot dead by the terrorists in the last 10-15 days.

    [J&K: 5 non-Kashmiri labourers shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam]

    On October 29, terrorists targeted a non-local labourer and shot him in the leg when he was in his residence in Kulgam.

    On October 28, terrorists shot dead a truck driver, a resident of Katra in Udhampur district, in J&K's Anantnag.

    [J&K: Terrorists harming interests of locals, says Ram Madhav]

    On October 12, five people were injured after the terrorists hurled a grenade at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar. All the injured were civilians.

    Today's comes a day after terrorists set ablaze a school in Shopian.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir assembly election 2014 jammu and kashmir terrorist indian army

