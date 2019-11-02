  • search
Trending Kamlesh Tiwari Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: LeT terrorist arrested in Sopore

    By Vishal S
    |

    Srinagar, Nov 02: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist has reportedly been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.

    The terrorist was arrested in a joint operation of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, ANI reported.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Details awaited.

    Terror activities have risen in the last two weeks or so. At least 5 civilians were shot dead by the terrorists in the last 10-15 days.

    On October 29, terrorists targeted a non-local labourer and shot him in the leg when he was in his residence in Kulgam.

    On October 28, terrorists shot dead a truck driver, a resident of Katra in Udhampur district, in J&K's Anantnag.

    On October 12, five people were injured after the terrorists hurled a grenade at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar. All the injured are civilians.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue