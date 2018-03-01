J&K: Lashkar militant killed in encounter with security forces in Bandipora

A Lashkar militant on Thursday was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday morning said media reports.

The exchange of fire was reported from Hajin area. Meanwhile, combing operation is underway.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in village Shakurdin following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards security forces.

Earlier on February 26, a security personnel was injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, the injured person was identified as constable Mehrajuddin.

