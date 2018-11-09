  • search

J&K: JeM terrorist killed in Tral, gunbattle underway

By
    Srinagar, Nov 8: The security forces on Friday gunned down a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral area. The gunbattle is still said to be underway.

    Reports say that arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the encounter site.

    Representational image

    On October 30, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, including Usman Haider, the nephew of the terror outfit's chief Maulana Masood Azhar, were killed after a fierce encounter at Tral. A M-4 Carbine, used for carrying out sniper attacks on security forces, was also seized from the encounter site, said a PTI report.

    [J&K: 2 JeM terrorists killed in encounter in Tral]

    In September, three JeM terrorists were killed while 12 security personnel were injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

    Story first published: Friday, November 9, 2018, 18:52 [IST]
