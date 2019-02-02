J&K: JeM module busted, 3 arrested in connection with Sopore grenade attack

Srinagar, Feb 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module, said reports. Three persons have also been arrested.

Police claimed to have solved a grenade throwing module of Jaish-e-Muhammad. This module was responsible for the grenade attack at SBI camp of 179 BN CRPF in Sopore on January 25 evening, said reports.

During the course of the investigation into Sopore grenade attack, three individuals were detained by the police on the basis of suspicion.

The trio have confessed to the crime during the questioning, The Greater Kashmir reported while quoting a police spokesman.

The terrorists on Friday hurled a grenade at a CRPF battalion in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. One CRPF constable was reportedly injured. Terrorists hurled a grenade at the D/43 battalion CRPF at Namtihal in Budgam.

On Jan 31, terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, injuring seven people, including three women and two CRPF jawans.

On January 30, at least three persons were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists on a police station in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.