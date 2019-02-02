  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: JeM module busted, 3 arrested in connection with Sopore grenade attack

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Feb 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module, said reports. Three persons have also been arrested.

    Police claimed to have solved a grenade throwing module of Jaish-e-Muhammad. This module was responsible for the grenade attack at SBI camp of 179 BN CRPF in Sopore on January 25 evening, said reports.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    During the course of the investigation into Sopore grenade attack, three individuals were detained by the police on the basis of suspicion.

    The trio have confessed to the crime during the questioning, The Greater Kashmir reported while quoting a police spokesman.

    The terrorists on Friday hurled a grenade at a CRPF battalion in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. One CRPF constable was reportedly injured. Terrorists hurled a grenade at the D/43 battalion CRPF at Namtihal in Budgam.

    [J&K: Two JeM terror modules busted, 10 arrested]

    On Jan 31, terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, injuring seven people, including three women and two CRPF jawans. 

    On January 30, at least three persons were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists on a police station in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir terrorists arrested jaish e mohammed jem

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 18:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue