    J&K: Jawan martyred, 4 injured in Poonch as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Jammu, Aug 20: An Army jawan was martyred, four others were injured on Tuesday as Pakistan violated ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, reports said.

    Violating ceasefire, firing started from Pakistan side in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch around 11 am. Pakistan fired with small arms and mortars, 'Indian army replied befittingly', officials said.

    A defence spokesman said the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports came in.

    However, there was no immediate report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing.

    Last week, the Pakistan Army had opened fire in Nowshera sector of nearby Rajouri district leaving an Indian soldier dead.

    Pakistan also suffered some casualties in the retaliatory action, the spokesman said.

