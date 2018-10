Jammu, Oct 12: An army jawan was among three persons injured in a mine blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, a senior army official said.

"There was an explosion in a mine, which was part of the anti infiltration obstacle system along LoC, during some work," he said.

In the explosion, one jawan and army porters sustained minor injuries, he said adding that they were admitted to hospital.

PTI