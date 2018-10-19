India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
J&K: Infiltration bid foiled, three terrorists killed in Baramulla

    Srinagar, Oct 19: The security forces on Friday gunned down three terrorists and foiled an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla area. The operation was carried out in Boniyar sector which is close to the Line of Control LoC).

    According to reports, four AK-47 Rifles and four haversacks were also seized.

    An Army personnel reportedly said alert troops noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC near Tourna in Boniyar area in the early hours of Thursday and challenged the infiltrators.

    In a seperate incident, two terrorists were killed after they attacked a police patrol. A rifle and a pistol were recovered, said reports.

    Two terrorists were neutralised in exchange of fire with police party in Kralhaar, Baramulla. AK-201 assault rifle, 2 Chinese pistols and other weapons were recovered, said an ANI report.

    A Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) terrorist was killed in Pulwama in the encounter with security forces on Thursday.

    Story first published: Friday, October 19, 2018, 14:41 [IST]
