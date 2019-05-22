  • search
    J&K: Indian and Chinese troops hold border meet in Ladakh

    By PTI
    Srinagar, May 22: Indian and Chinese armies held a border personnel meeting in eastern Ladakh sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.

    Image credit - ANI/Twitter
    The Indian delegation was led by Major General Arvind Kapoor from the Fire and Fury Corps, while the Chinese delegation was led by Senior Colonel Gan Wei Han, said Colonel Rajesh Kalia.

    The border personnel meet was conducted at the Daulat Beg Oldi meeting point on Tuesday, the spokesperson said.

    "Both sides reiterated the mutual desire of maintaining peace and tranquility and improving relations at the functional level at the border areas," Kalia said. "The meeting was marked by saluting the national flags by members of the delegation, followed by exchange of greetings." ​

    The delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment, the spokesperson said, adding that they parted amidst a feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the cordial relations and maintaining peace along the border areas.

