J&K: IED blast leaves an Army officer dead in Rajouri

Srinagar, Feb 16: Barely two days after the deadly terrorist attack in Pulwama, an Army officer was on Saturday killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera Sector, said reports.

As per reports, the Army Major was killed while defusing the IED which was planted by the terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC).

The IED was planted 1.5 kms inside the Line of Control in the Naushera sector, Rajouri district, reported ANI.

