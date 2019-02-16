  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: IED blast leaves an Army officer dead in Rajouri

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Feb 16: Barely two days after the deadly terrorist attack in Pulwama, an Army officer was on Saturday killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera Sector, said reports.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    As per reports, the Army Major was killed while defusing the IED which was planted by the terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC).

    The IED was planted 1.5 kms inside the Line of Control in the Naushera sector, Rajouri district, reported ANI.

    Further details awaited.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir army terrorist attack pulwama

    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 17:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue