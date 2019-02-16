J&K: IED blast leaves an Army officer dead in Rajouri

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Feb 16: Barely two days after the deadly terrorist attack in Pulwama, an Army officer was on Saturday killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera Sector, said reports.

As per reports, the Army Major was killed while defusing the IED which was planted by the terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC).

Major Chitresh Singh Bisht who was leading the Bomb Disposal Team in Naushera sector defused one of the mines successfully. While neutralizing another mine, the device got activated and the officer suffered grievous injuries and lost his life, reported ANI.

The IED was planted 1.5 kms inside the Line of Control in the Naushera sector, Rajouri district, reported ANI.

CNN-News18 while quoting sources reported that an Afghan war veteran, Abdul Rashid Ghazi, who allegedly infiltrated into Valley in December and is an IED expert, could be the mastermind on Saturday's blast.

[Pulwama attack: Grief stricken families perform last rites of martyrs]

The officer's death comes amid national outrage over the Pulwama suicide bombing that killed 40 CRPF jawans on Thursday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said the explosion on Saturday took place around 3 pm.