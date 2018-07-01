English
J&K: Hizbul terrorist and an over the ground worker arrested in Kishtwar

    Srinagar, July 1: A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist and an over the ground worker of the banned terror outfit were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Sunday. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the duo, said reports.

    On June 24, two over-ground workers of terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested and a live grenade was recovered from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The two have been identified as Amin Ahmad Sofi, a resident of Charligund Awantipora and Tanveer Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Chechikot Awantipora.

    Police investigation of the June 24 arrest revealed that they were assisting terrorist Hamad Khan in Tral area. They were involved in the grenade attack at Goriwan Chowk in the Bijbehara area on May 23 this year in which 10 civilians were injured, PTI report quoted police as saying.

    Sunday, July 1, 2018, 19:49 [IST]
