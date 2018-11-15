J&K: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested in Pulwama, case registered

Srinagar, Nov 15: Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces on Thursday apprehended a terrorist of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen identified as Rafeeq Ahmed Bhat at Lassipora-Achan Axis in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir.

[Army hits a double century in J&K, but there is a long way to go]

The police also recovered Arms & ammunition. Following the arrest, a case has been registered.

On Wednesday, at least two persons were arrested in Poonch in possession of weapons. Two terrorists of terror outfit, Hizbul Mujahideen were also arrested from Pulwama's Awantipora, news agency ANI had reported. Further, arms and ammunition were also recovered. The matter was being further investigated, Jammu and Kashmir Police told ANI.

[The lady terrorists of Kashmir: Tough nuts with patronage from the state]

On November 9, one Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist had been gunned down by security forces in Tral area. Arms and ammunition were recovered from them. A policeman was also injured during the encounter and was rushed to the hospital.