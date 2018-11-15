  • search

J&K: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested in Pulwama, case registered

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Nov 15: Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces on Thursday apprehended a terrorist of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen identified as Rafeeq Ahmed Bhat at Lassipora-Achan Axis in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir.

    J&K: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested in Pulwama, case registered

    [Army hits a double century in J&K, but there is a long way to go]

    The police also recovered Arms & ammunition. Following the arrest, a case has been registered.

    On Wednesday, at least two persons were arrested in Poonch in possession of weapons. Two terrorists of terror outfit, Hizbul Mujahideen were also arrested from Pulwama's Awantipora, news agency ANI had reported. Further, arms and ammunition were also recovered. The matter was being further investigated, Jammu and Kashmir Police told ANI.

    [The lady terrorists of Kashmir: Tough nuts with patronage from the state]

    On November 9, one Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist had been gunned down by security forces in Tral area. Arms and ammunition were recovered from them. A policeman was also injured during the encounter and was rushed to the hospital.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir hizbul mujahideen

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 23:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 15, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue