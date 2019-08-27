J&K: High schools to reopen tomorrow in areas where restrictions removed

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Srinagar, Aug 27: High schools in the Valley will be opened in areas where restrictions have been eased, announced Jammu and Kashmir Director of Information and Public Relations Sehrish Asgar Tuesday.

"We had already declared primary and middle schools open, from tomorrow we are declaring open high schools in all those areas where restrictions have been removed," ANI quoted Director of Education, Jammu and Kashmir, Younis Malik as saying.

Malik also said 3,037 primary schools and 774 middle schools have re-opened across the valley. He said there has been significant improvement in the attendance of teachers in the schools in the past one week.

Pakistan considering airspace, Afghan trades routes closure for India

SSP Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal, said no major untoward incident has been reported from anywhere in the valley.

"We have not witnessed any major incidents today. Two minor incidents have been reported from Srinagar - one near Tatoo Ground and another in Hawal area. They have been dealt with and we are closely monitoring the situation," he said.

The situation was peaceful in Kashmir, but normal life remained affected across the valley as markets and schools were shut, while public transport was off the roads.

Markets across the valley remained shut for the 23rd consecutive day, even as officials told PTI that the movement of private vehicles had increased in the state capital here as well as elsewhere in the valley.

Mobile services and internet remained snapped since August 5, when the Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, which was passed by Parliament this month, the two Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will come into existence on October 31. Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President's rule.