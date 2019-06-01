J&K Guv Malik calls on HM Amit Shah, apprises him about situation in Valley

New Delhi, June 1: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday called on Amit Shah and apprised the new Home Minister about the security situation in the valley. Shah also briefly explained the general situation in Kashmir which is under the President's rule.

Jammu and Kashmir is under the central rule since June 2018 and the assembly election is expected to be held later this year. Shah assumed charge as Home Minister on Saturday.

"I briefed him about the ground situation in the state, the development and the circumstances. I briefed him about the ground situation in the state, the development and the circumstances," Malik told the media after the meeting.

During the 15-minute meeting, the Governor apprised the home minister about the preparation for the Amarnath Yatra. The 46-day-long yatra will begin on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and would conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima. Discussions were also held between the two on the law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley and the border areas besides various development issues.

The Governor, however, said that the issue related to holding assembly elections in the state was not discussed as the matter was under the purview of the Election Commission of India.

Amit Shah on Saturday took charge as the Union Home Minister, two days after he was sworn-in following a landslide victory of the saffron party-led NDA. Shah was welcomed at the ministry of home affairs by Intelligence Bureau director Rajiv Jain and Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, amid airtight security.