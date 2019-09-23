J&K Guv calls for continuation of Police-Army collaboration

Srinagar, Sep 23: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik was on Monday briefed about the security situation in the state, especially in the forward areas and the hinter land.

Lt. General Ranbir Singh, Army Commander Northern Command, met the Governor at Raj Bhavan. Lt. General Singh briefed Malik about the situation in Ladakh and also the anti-terrorist operations being conducted by Army.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik called for continuing the current Civil-Police-Army collaboration and synergy in combating anti-terrorist activities, news agency ANI reported.

This comes at a time when Army chief Bipin Rawat said that Balakot terrorist camp across the border has been re-activated and close to 500 infiltrators are waiting to infiltrate into India.

There is heavy presence of security forces in the valley after the Centre abrogated Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. Initially, phone lines, internet and all communication channels were stopped but the situation is slowly easing now. Bot the police and the Army are working in tandem to ascertain peace in Kashmir.

A detailed note prepared by the Intelligence, which is in the possession of OneIndia speaks in-depth about this facility. The note makes mention of the propaganda material being used at the camp and also added that videos of the Babri Masjid demolition and Kandahar hijack were being used. Further, the note speaks about an extensive training programme of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, which included both military and religious training.

The courses were called as the Daum-al-Raad and Daura-e-Khas. The note also mentions the training programmes were similar to the ones that are being undertaken by the other terror groups such as the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The training was extremely advanced the intelligence notes. The terrorists were taught how to operate undercover and also imparted training on the use of wireless equipment as well.

In response to the Pulwama attack in which over 40 CRPF personnel were martyred, a fleet of IAF jets had destroyed terror launch pads in Balakot in a pre-dawn aerial attack carried out on February 27.