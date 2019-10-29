J&K: Terrorists fire near Class 10 exam hall in Pulwama; Area cordoned off

Jammu, Oct 29: As the delegation of 23 Members of the European Parliament landed in Srinagar on Tuesday to 'assess the situation' in Jammu and Kashmir, Unidentified terrorists fired 6-7 rounds on CRPF jawans deployed at school, where the local students were appearing for exams for 10th Standard at Drabgam, in Pulwama of South Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to reports, terrorists fired at the examination centre from a distance and forces are trying to ascertain details. Initial reports suggest that the militants fled after shooting, but there was no damage of casualty in the incident.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and a search op is on.

The delegation originally comprised of 27 leaders but four of them returned to their respective countries, PTI reported. This is the first time the government has allowed a foreign delegation to visit J&K after it stripped the state of its special status under Article 370 on August 5.