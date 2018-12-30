J&K: Gun battle between Army guards, suspects in Jammu

  • search
    Srinagar, Dec 30: An exchange of gunfire took place between suspected militants and the Sentry at an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Sunday.

    An official said that a sentry at Ratnuchak military station noticed suspicious movement around the facility around 1:50 AM following which he opened fire.

    "The suspects were challenged but they did not stop, thereafter warning shots were fired by the sentry. The suspects fired back and rushed out of the sight. The search operation is still on," an officer said.

    On December 15, three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed and one soldier martyred in an encounter which broke out during wee hours of Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Further, eight civilians were killed, and 50 others, wounded in a subsequent clash in the area, out of which nine are said to be critically injured.

    The authorities have suspended mobile internet in Pulwama and rail services between the Kashmir Valley and Bannihal town in the Jammu region were cancelled.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 10:38 [IST]
