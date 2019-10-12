J&K: Grenade hurled at a Srinagar market, 5 injured

Srinagar, Oct 12: Five people were injured on Saturday after the terrorists hurled a grenade at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar. All the injured are civilians. Hari Singh High Street Market is very close to Lal Chowk, Srinigar's central and a busy area.

Since the incident took place in a market area, several vehicle were also damaged. Some reports also claim that around seven people are injured.

A search has been launched to nab those who hurled the grenade and the area's has been cordened off.

"#Terrorists lobbed a #grenade at #HSH #Street #Srinagar. 05 #civilians injured. All are stated to be #stable. Area under #cordon. #Search in the #area is in progress. (sic)," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

On October 5, at least 14 civilians were injured in a grenade explosion outside the District Magistrate's office in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. The injured were immediately referred to district hospital Anantnag for treatment. One among the injured has sustained splinter injuries in the chest.

In the second terror incident of the day, Terrorists on October 5 shot at a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Last week, Army and police personnel had launched a joint search operation in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and recovered 17 hand grenades. A search operation was launched on specific information in Kharagali area of Loran border belt and a hideout was busted, an official had said.