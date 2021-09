Masarat Alam will remain a non-starter in J&K thanks to Centre’s zero tolerance towards separatism

J&K govt sacks 6 employees for having terror links

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Sep 22: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday sacked six of its employees for having terror links and working as overground workers, news agency ANI reported.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 15:18 [IST]