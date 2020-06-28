J&K govt dispels speculations, says LPG stock order issued due to monsoon

Srinagar, June 28: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday said an order regarding increasing the stock of LPG in the valley was issued in view of frequent closures of highway due to rainfall during this time of the year, dispelling speculations over it.

"We all know that the NH-44, between Ramban-Jawahar Tunnel stretch, behaves in an unpredictable manner during the rains. Currently, we maintain stock of nearly a month in Kashmir," an official spokesman said.

"We have requested the LPG companies to explore the feasibility of maintaining the stock for nearly two months to prevent any panic situations that may arise in the event of highway closure for longer duration or on multiple occasions during the next three months," he said.

The spokesman said some people are spreading rumours by referring to the letter for "ensuring adequate stocking of LPG in Kashmir", written by the director of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department in Kashmir to nodal coordinators for oil companies.

"The same (letter) has been written...to prevent any shortfall of essential commodities (particularly LPG) during the ensuing monsoon season," he added.

The order issued by the department of Food and Civil Supplies in Kashmir asking oil marketing companies to stock up LPG cylinders for two months in the valley had sparked speculations on social media about the possible reason for it.

Describing the order as a matter most urgent, the director asked the oil marketing companies to make adequate stocks of LPG which can last up to two months both at bottling plants as well as godowns.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also cited another communique by the Ganderbal district police for making provisions for lodging of central forces and said such orders create panic in Kashmir and sought an explanation from the government.

"Government orders are creating panic in Kashmir & unfortunately after all the lies & false assurances last year even if/when the government explains these orders hardly any of us will take the assurances at face value. That said they still need to explain these orders," Omar tweeted, referring to the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 provisions in August last year.

In his communique, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Ganderbal has requested the district administration to make available 16 educational institutes, including ITI buildings, middle and higher secondary schools, in the central Kashmir district.

The SSP said the buildings were needed to accommodate central armed paramilitary forces (CAPFs).

"In view of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2020, and due to the dearth of accommodation facilities in district Ganderbal for incoming CAPF companies, it is requested that these accommodation centres/ education institutes may kindly be made available for accommodation of the CAPF companies during the period of the yatra, the SSP said.

National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq also demanded an explanation from the government, saying the people of Kashmir cannot afford to live another year in "fear and uneasiness".

"It's summer so not many landslides. Stock for two months. Matter most urgent. These three points need clarity at the highest level. People of Kashmir can't afford to live in yet another year of fear and uneasiness, he posted on Twitter.