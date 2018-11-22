J&K Governor turned out to be Centre's slave: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Nov 22: The political blame game in Jammu and Kashmir continued on Thursday over the dissolution of state assembly with NC patriarch Farooq Abdullah now accusing Governor Satya Pal Malik of being a "slave of the Centre".

The Governor's surprise move yesterday to dissolve the assembly came hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival NC and the Congress. This was followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.

"I had a lot of hopes from this Governor, but this is very sad. He has turned out to be another slave of the Centre. The post of Governor needs to be looked into. Why did he wait 5 months to dissolve assembly?" Farooq Abdullah told the media today (November 22).

"When PDP was in alliance with BJP then it was not 'terror-friendly?' It has become 'terror-friendly' when it talked of alliance with NC and Congress?," he added.

[J&K: The need of the hour is a supportive environment for security forces]

In a late night communique, the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik said that the assembly was being dissolved. While this move has come in for criticism as the PDP with outside support had staked a claim, the Governor cited a couple of reasons for the decision.

Extensive horse trading and the possible exchange of money was one of the main reasons why Malik decided to dissolve the assembly.