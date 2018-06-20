J&K: Governor to address senior administration officers, security forces shortly

Governor of Jammu & Kashmir NN Vohra to address senior administration officers & security forces at 11:45 am today in Srinagar.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind approved the imposition of Governor's rule in the state with immediate effect. The move comes within 24 hours of the breakdown of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - People's Democratic Party (PDP) alliance in the state.

On Tuesday evening, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav announced that the party is pulling out of the alliance with Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP.

Later, Mufti and her team of ministers submitted their resignation to Governor NN Vohra.

Following this, Governor Vohra forwarded his report to President Kovind for the imposition of Governor's rule under Section 92 of the Constitution of J&K.

