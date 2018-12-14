J&K: Governor Satya Pal Malik clears proposal to upgrade 5 hospitals

Jammu, Dec 14: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to enhance the health care facilities in five hospitals by upgrading them to 'District Hospital' category, an official said.

The State Admgginistrative Council (SAC), headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik, has given approval to the creation of 158 posts, under various categories, in order to upgrade the 5 health care centres, he said.

These facilities will enhance to the 'Sub District Hospitals' to 'District Hospital' category, he added. With the up-gradation the health care centres at Samba, Reasi, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian are likely to get a boost.

