    J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik calls on Prime Minister Modi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 16: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and is believed to have briefed him about the security situation in the state. Normal life remained affected in the Kashmir Valley for the 43rd consecutive day on Monday.

    "Shri Satya Pal Malik, the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir called on PM @narendramodi," the prime minister's office tweeted.

    Image - PMO/Twitter
    Image - PMO/Twitter

    Malik is believed to have apprised Modi about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said. On August 5, the central government had announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into Union territories.

    [Ensure that normal life is restored in J&K: SC to Centre, state]

    The two UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will come into existence on October 31. While security forces have eased restrictions in many parts of the Valley, normal life continues to be affected as business establishments remained shut and only a few vehicles plied on the roads.

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 14:48 [IST]
