J&K Governor reviews security scenario, directs administration to remain alert

Jammu, Aug 5: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday night reviewed the security situation and emphasised the need for constant alertness and preparedness to deal with any eventuality, after the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution which accorded special status to the state.

According to a Raj Bhawan spokesperson, the government held a meeting with top officials and reviewed the prevailing security and law and order scenario in the state. The governor's advisors K Vijay Kumar, K K Sharma, K Skandan and Farooq Khan, and chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam attended the meeting, he added.

Kumar, Skandan and Khan, who returned to Srinagar from Jammu after taking stock of essential services, briefed the governor about the adequacy of essential supplies and delivery of various public services to the people, including electricity, water supply and health care services.

The governor stressed the need for ensuring safety of general public and advised the administration to give due consideration to the genuine needs of people in the current scenario, the spokesman said. Subrahmanyam informed the governor that there was no dearth of essential commodities in Kashmir Valley and that the stock would last for over three months.

Reviewing the law and order situation and preparedness of the government machinery, Governor Malik emphasised the need for constant alertness, preparedness and synergy among various departments and agencies to enable dealing with emerging situation in a coordinated and effective manner.

The governor reiterated the need to constantly maintain a close watch on the ground situation and underlined the importance of sustained efforts to bring peace and harmony in the society for the overall benefit of people. Governor Malik has appealed to the public and leaders of various social, religious and political organisations to cooperate with the government machinery in the maintenance of law and order in the state, the spokesperson said.

