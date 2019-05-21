  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K Governor lifts restrictions on civilian traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway from May 27

    By PTI
    |

    Srinagar, May 21: The Jammu and Kashmir governor's administration on Tuesday withdrew an order restricting movement of civilian traffic on the national highway between Srinagar and Jammu from May 27.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    An official statement said following a review of the security situation in the state and of the requirement of security forces' convoys, Governor Satya Pal Malik has decided to lift the remaining restrictions on civilian traffic movement on the national highway connecting Jammu to Srinagar with effect from Monday.

    May 26 will be the last day of restriction on the movement of civilian traffic on the highway.

    The state administration had earlier on May 7 reduced the number of days from two to one and allowed civilian traffic on Wednesdays. These restrictions had become necessary following the movement of security forces on an unprecedented scale after the Pulwama terror attack, according to the statement.

    The forces were required both for anti-militancy operations and for smooth conduct of the general elections.

    In order to facilitate safe and secure movement of convoys of the security forces, the state administration had imposed prohibition on civilian traffic on the highway from Baramulla to Udhampur twice a week - Sunday and Wednesday - from 4 am-5 pm.

    Elaborate arrangements were, however, made by the local administration to facilitate movement of public during the period of restriction, it claimed.

    Earlier, restriction on civilian movement between Srinagar and Baramulla on the highway was limited to Sunday with effect from April 22 and later completely withdrawn from May 2.

    Restrictions on the Srinagar-Udhampur stretch were limited to just one day from May 13.

    "After a detailed review today with all security agencies, civil and police administration in connection with the preparations for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, the governor directed that there should be no restriction on civilian movement on the highway from Monday next," the statement said.

    The restriction had come into force after a suicide bomber triggered an explosive laden car next to a bus of a CRPF convoy leaving 40 personnel dead.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir national highway

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 21:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue