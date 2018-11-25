  • search

J&K: Six terrorists shot dead in encounter in Shopian

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jammu, Nov 25: Six terrorists have been neutralised in an encounter between security forces & terrorists in Kapran Batagund area of Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir.

    J&K: Four terrorists shot dead in encounter in Shopian

    Two terrorists are still believed to be hiding in the area and efforts are on to flush them out.

    The bodies of four slain terrorists have been recovered from the encounter site and a massive combing and search operation is currently underway in the area.

    Meanwhile, mobile internet services have been suspended in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

    On Friday, six terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sekipora area of Bijbehara in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. A heavy stash of arms and ammunition were also recovered on them, including six weapons.

    On Tuesday, four terrorists were killed in another encounter between terrorists and security forces at Nadi Gam village in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. One Army jawan was killed in the fierce gunbattle.

    Read more about:

    terrorists shopian encounter jammu and kashmir

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue