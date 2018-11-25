J&K: Six terrorists shot dead in encounter in Shopian

Jammu, Nov 25: Six terrorists have been neutralised in an encounter between security forces & terrorists in Kapran Batagund area of Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Two terrorists are still believed to be hiding in the area and efforts are on to flush them out.

The bodies of four slain terrorists have been recovered from the encounter site and a massive combing and search operation is currently underway in the area.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services have been suspended in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

On Friday, six terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sekipora area of Bijbehara in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. A heavy stash of arms and ammunition were also recovered on them, including six weapons.

On Tuesday, four terrorists were killed in another encounter between terrorists and security forces at Nadi Gam village in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. One Army jawan was killed in the fierce gunbattle.