  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Five terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter; Hizbul and LeT hand suspected

    By
    |

    Kulgam, Feb 10: At least Five terrorists were killed on Sunday after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. The forces have recovered weapons and warlike stores from the militants hideout, news agency ANI said.

    J&K: Five terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter; weapons and warlike stores recovered
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    The gunfight erupted in the area in wee hours after a joint team of security forces launched cordon and search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists in the area.

    "The 5 terrorists killed, identified as Waseem Ahmad Rather, Aqib Nazir Mir, Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat, Idrees Ahmad Bhat & Zahid Ahmad Parray. As per police records, it was a combined group of Hizbul and LeT, their exact affiliations are being ascertained," news agency ANI quoted Jammu and Kashmir Police as saying.

    "Incriminating material such as arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of encounter. Pertinently no collateral damage took place during encounter. Bodies of the killed terrorists were handed over to their families after completion of medico-legal formalities," the state police further said.

    Also Read | J&K: Two terrorists killed in gunfight in Kulgam

    As the forces zeroed in on the suspected place, the hiding terrorists fired upon forces indiscriminately.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir encounter

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue