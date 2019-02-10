J&K: Five terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter; weapons and warlike stores recovered

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kulgam, Feb 10: At least Five terrorists were killed on Sunday after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. The forces have recovered weapons and warlike stores from the militants hideout, news agency ANI said.

The gunfight erupted in the area in wee hours after a joint team of security forces launched cordon and search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists in the area.

As the forces zeroed in on the suspected place, the hiding terrorists fired upon forces indiscriminately.