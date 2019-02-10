J&K: Five terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter; Hizbul and LeT hand suspected

Madhuri Adnal

Kulgam, Feb 10: At least Five terrorists were killed on Sunday after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. The forces have recovered weapons and warlike stores from the militants hideout, news agency ANI said.

The gunfight erupted in the area in wee hours after a joint team of security forces launched cordon and search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists in the area.

"The 5 terrorists killed, identified as Waseem Ahmad Rather, Aqib Nazir Mir, Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat, Idrees Ahmad Bhat & Zahid Ahmad Parray. As per police records, it was a combined group of Hizbul and LeT, their exact affiliations are being ascertained," news agency ANI quoted Jammu and Kashmir Police as saying.

"Incriminating material such as arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of encounter. Pertinently no collateral damage took place during encounter. Bodies of the killed terrorists were handed over to their families after completion of medico-legal formalities," the state police further said.

As the forces zeroed in on the suspected place, the hiding terrorists fired upon forces indiscriminately.