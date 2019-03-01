J&K: 'Dead' militant starts firing, 2 cops martyred near Handwara encounter

  • search
    Handwara, Mar 01: Five CRPF jawans and two officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has been martyred during the Handwara encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Eight security personnel have been injured.

    A civilian was also killed in the clashes that broke out near the encounter site between the forces and youth. A civilian who was killed has been identified as Waseem Ahmad Mir (21) son of Mohammad Akbar Mir of Zaloora who suffered critical bullet wounds in his abdomen and head, reported news agency GNS.

    According to reports, CRPF and the Army personnel went to retrieve the militant bodies amid a lull, one of the two militants, earlier believed to be dead stood up and fired indiscriminately.

    The encounter broke late last night after the joint team of the Army's 22 RR, 92 Battalion CRPF and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation at Khanan Babagund in Langate.

    All the injured were taken to district hospital Handwara for treatment.

