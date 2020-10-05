YouTube
    J&K: Five CRPF jawans injured in the attack by Terrorists at Pampore bypass

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Oct 05: Five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans injured after terrorists fired upon road opening party (ROP) of CRPF at Pampore bypass.The terror attack took place at 12:50 pm on Monday near Pampore bypass in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. The area has been cordoned off.

    J&K: Five CRPF jawans injured in the attack by Terrorists at Pampore bypass

    The injured personnel have been evacuated to the district hospital. Traffic was stopped on the highway after the attack.

    A search is underway in the area where some terrorists attacked the CRPF personnel.

