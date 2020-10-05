2 jawans martyred in deadly terror attack in J&K

Srinagar, Oct 05: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been martyred in a terrorist attack in the outskirts of Srinagar today. Both jawans were from the 110bn. The terror attack took place at 12:50 pm on Monday near Pampore bypass in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. The area has been cordoned off.

Unidentified terrorists fired upon a road opening party of the CRPF. The injured jawans were evacuated to the district hospital. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed following the attack and the incident site was cordoned off.

A search is underway in the area where some terrorists attacked the CRPF personnel.