2 jawans martyred in deadly terror attack in J&K

    Srinagar, Oct 05: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been martyred in a terrorist attack in the outskirts of Srinagar today. Both jawans were from the 110bn. The terror attack took place at 12:50 pm on Monday near Pampore bypass in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. The area has been cordoned off.

    J&K: Five CRPF jawans injured in the attack by Terrorists at Pampore bypass

    Unidentified terrorists fired upon a road opening party of the CRPF. The injured jawans were evacuated to the district hospital. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed following the attack and the incident site was cordoned off.

    The injured personnel have been evacuated to the district hospital. Traffic was stopped on the highway after the attack.

      A search is underway in the area where some terrorists attacked the CRPF personnel.

