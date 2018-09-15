J&K: Fire breaks out in hotel Pamposh in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 15: Massive fire breaks out in Pamposh hotel building in Regal chowk area of Srinagar city on Saturday.

The fire broke out at Hotel Pamposh near Regal Chowk in the heart of the city here, a police official said.

He said the fire started in the attic of the six-storey building and spread fast. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and police, and fire and emergency services were trying to douse the flames, the official said. The building houses offices of several news channels.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police official said, adding there was no reports of any loss of life or injury to anyone so far.

There are offices of several media houses here. 20-22 fire tenders, teams of fire&emergency services, disaster mgmt, SDRF are here. There's no loss of life, people have been evacuated. A member of fire services was injured & sent to hospital: DC Srinagar on fire in Pamposh Hotel pic.twitter.com/MhhMQqhgr2 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018