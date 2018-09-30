  • search

J&K: FIR filed after Tricolour displayed upside down at BJP leader’s rally

By Vikash Aiyappa
    Srinagar, Sep 30: An FIR has been registered after the National Flag was allegedly displayed upside down during a rally held by senior BJP leader Rajiv Jasrotia at Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir.

    PTI reported that the FIR was filed against unknown persons for allegedly insulting the tricolor under Section 2 (insulting the national flag or the Constitution) of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, a police official was quoted as saying the news agency.

    The FIR was lodged by a local resident, Vinod Nijhawan, who in his complaint alleged the national flag was disrespected during the rally led by Jasrotia, a former minister, and BJP candidate Rahul Dev Sharma on Thursday, the official said.

    Also Read | J&K DGP takes stock of security situation in state ahead of Urban local body polls

    Jasrotia, who is the BJP MLA from Kathua constituency, had accompanied Sharma in a procession from his Shiv Nagar residence to file nomination papers for ward number 19 Thursday for next month's Urban Local Body polls.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 30, 2018, 8:06 [IST]
