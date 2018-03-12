J&K finance minister Haseeb Drabu sacked for saying Kashmir ‘isn’t a political issue’

Taking tough stand ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decided to drop Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu from the council of a minister over his remarks that Kashmir "isn't a political issue" but a society with "social issue"

Haseeb Drabu had triggered a controversy by claiming that the dispute in the state is "not a political issue". The Kashmiri society faces "social issues" and the problem should be treated as such, Drabu claimed at an event organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi on March 9.

"It is not a political issue as far as I can see," the Peoples Democratic Party leader said. "They have been barking up the wrong tree for the last 50 or 70 years by talking about the politics of it, that the political situation has never improved. We seriously need to look at [it] in terms of how it is a society that is in search for itself."

Sources said the PDP shot a communiqué to Raj Bhavan informing the governor NN Vohra about the decision.

"The letter has been delivered at Raj Bhavan and the decision has been finalized," the source added.

OneIndia News

