J&K: 3 terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar, Oct 21: An encounter is underway in the Larro area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. It is learnt that 3 terrorists who are hiding in a residential house were killed by the security forces. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Larnoo village after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area.

"As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces. The injured soldier was immediately shifted to a hospital. Two to three militants are believed to be hiding inside a residential house in the area under cordon," the police added.

Harmeet Singh, SSP Kulgam speaking about encounter in Larro area said,''The exchange of fire is still underway, it started yesterday. The terrorists are unidentified so far and are inside a house now. Further details will be given after the encounter concludes.''

According to reports, the exchange of fire is taking place in Larro area of Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

The encounter comes two days after two terrorists were gunned down when they tried to attack the police in the Kralhaar area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.