J&K: Encounter underway in Shopian, 2 soldiers injured

Srinagar, July 10: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the wee hours of Tuesday in Kundalan area of Shopian district in South Kashmir. Two jawans have been injured in the gun battle and they been shifted to an army hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

Army's 34 RR, Special Operations Group (SOG) of police and CRPF laid a siege around Kundalan village in the wee hours today after receiving information about the presence of militants, reports said.

Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in a village in the district following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fired on the security forces, who retaliated.

So far, there are no reports of casualties on either side, the official said.

