J&K: 2 terrorists killed, 6 people injured in Shopian encounter

    Srinagar, July 10: Two terrorists were killed and six people were injured on Tuesday during a gun battle broke out between security forces and terrorists in the wee hours of Tuesday in Kundalan area of Shopian district in South Kashmir.

    Representational Image

    Two of the terrorists holed up  in Kundalan village were killed after they challenged and opened fire on the security forces earlier in the day.The bodies of the slain militants have been recovered as the operation to flush out the remaining ultras continues, a police officer said.

    Four civilian protesters and two troopers of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were also injured in the gun battle.

    Army's 34 RR, Special Operations Group (SOG) of police and CRPF laid a siege around Kundalan village in the wee hours today after receiving information about the presence of militants, reports said.

    Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in a village in the district following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

    He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fired on the security forces, who retaliated.

    shopian encounter

