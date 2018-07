Srinagar, July 10: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the wee hours of Tuesday in Kundalan area of Shopian district in South Kashmir.

Army's 34 RR, Special Operations Group (SOG) of police and CRPF laid a siege around Kundalan village in the wee hours today after receiving information about the presence of militants, reports said.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day