J&K: Encounter underway in Budgam district, 3 terrorists trapped

Srinagar, Nov 1: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Zagoo Arizal area of Budgam. It is learnt that 2-3 terrorists are reportedly trapped.

This comes after bodies of two terrorists were recovered in Pulwama's Tral town following an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces.

The police had also recovered arms and ammunition including M4 and AK 47 rifles and other incriminating materials from the site of the encounter.

One of the slain terrorists is the nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar.