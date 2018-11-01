  • search

J&K: Encounter underway in Budgam district, 3 terrorists trapped

By
    Srinagar, Nov 1: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Zagoo Arizal area of Budgam. It is learnt that 2-3 terrorists are reportedly trapped.

    J&K: Encounter Underway at Budgam

    [J&K: 2 JeM terrorists killed in encounter in Tral]

    This comes after bodies of two terrorists were recovered in Pulwama's Tral town following an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces.

    The police had also recovered arms and ammunition including M4 and AK 47 rifles and other incriminating materials from the site of the encounter.

    [ISI stole US sniper guns and handed it over to Jaish in Kashmir]

    One of the slain terrorists is the nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 1, 2018, 7:59 [IST]
